Nirmala Sitharaman has firmly dismissed rumours of a possible lockdown, calling such claims “absolutely baseless.” Addressing concerns over potential shortages of LPG, petrol, and diesel, she reassured citizens that there will be no disruption in essential supplies. Sitharaman expressed concern over certain political statements that she said are misleading the public and creating unnecessary panic. She emphasized that both central and state governments are working together to ensure smooth availability of essential goods across the country. Drawing a clear distinction from the COVID-era restrictions, she confirmed that no such lockdown is being considered. The government’s message remains clear—stay calm, avoid rumours, and trust official communication.