Chief Economic Advisor, V. Anantha Nageswaran outlines key structural challenges impacting governance and economic outcomes. He highlights how bureaucratic risk aversion, fragmented accountability, and process-driven regulation often hinder effective decision-making. Emphasizing the need for reform, he advocates for an “entrepreneurial state” - one that is willing to act under uncertainty, manage risks, and step in where markets may fail. He clarifies that this does not mean replacing markets, but supporting them strategically to drive growth. Nageswaran also points to the role of private sector behavior and citizen responsibility in shaping outcomes. His remarks underline that strengthening state capacity is crucial for achieving India’s long-term development goals and progressing towards the vision of Viksit Bharat.