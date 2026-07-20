A Dandeli zipline accident has left a 24-year-old man from Vijayapura critically injured after he reportedly fell nearly 30–40 feet. The Dandeli zipline accident occurred during a ride at Sterling River Resort on July 3. The injured man, identified as Kubera Surapura, suffered multiple fractures and severe nerve damage. He is undergoing treatment after surgeries, according to information shared by his family. Kubera’s family has alleged serious negligence and safety lapses by the resort. They have also claimed that the resort initially promised to cover his medical expenses but later failed to honour that commitment. The resort has acknowledged that the accident occurred but described it as an unfortunate mishap and denied allegations of negligence. This video explains what reportedly happened, the extent of Kubera’s injuries, the allegations raised by his family and the resort’s response. The incident has also raised wider questions about safety checks, equipment maintenance, trained supervision and accountability at adventure tourism facilities. Watch the complete report for all available details. Share your views in the comments, and like, share and subscribe for more verified updates from Karnataka and across India.