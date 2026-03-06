Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Benedikta von Seherr-Thoss, Managing Director for Peace, Security and Defence at the European External Action Service, highlighted the growing strategic partnership between India and the European Union. She noted that after the signing of a major trade agreement, the relationship quickly expanded into a security and defence partnership, opening the door for deeper cooperation. The partnership builds on existing dialogues across several critical areas including maritime security, cyber cooperation, counter-terrorism, and space governance. She also pointed to joint naval exercises and cybersecurity cooperation as practical steps forward. Emphasizing collaboration, she expressed hope that India and the EU will continue to work together to strengthen resilience, address emerging threats, and promote responsible behaviour in strategic domains such as space.