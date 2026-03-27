A major fire broke out early Friday morning at a Vishal Mega Mart building in Noida, near Sector 76 metro station. According to officials, the blaze started around 4:30 AM and quickly spread, engulfing the entire structure. Firefighters rushed to the scene and worked for hours to bring the situation under control. Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar confirmed that while the building was severely damaged, there were no reports of injuries or casualties. The incident caused panic in the area, with visuals showing massive flames and smoke. Authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire as cooling operations continue at the site.