Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed his happiness at being in Jamshedpur for Founder&#039;s Day, describing the city and Tata Steel as a &quot;birth place&quot; and noting that it is &quot;always a very very special moment&quot; to visit. Speaking on March 3, he highlighted the company&#039;s longevity, stating it is &quot;going to be 120th year shortly&quot; on May 27. Mr Chandrasekaran emphasized that the company &quot;continues to thrive&quot; and is &quot;pushing forward with a lot of new technologies&quot; while expanding globally. He revealed that during a &quot;very good meeting&quot; with the Jharkhand team the previous day, &quot;we announced 11,000 crore investment&quot;. He further explained that this investment is aimed at &quot;developing something to reduce the carbon footprint&quot; using a &quot;new process developed&quot;.