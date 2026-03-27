Nirmala Sitharaman announced key measures to protect consumers from rising fuel prices amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting, even on Ram Navami, to ensure there is no shortage or price surge in petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel (ATF). The government will support oil marketing companies to absorb higher import costs, ensuring that citizens are not burdened. Additionally, higher duties will be imposed on fuel exports to prioritise domestic supply. These steps aim to maintain price stability, ensure uninterrupted availability, and shield the Indian economy from global energy shocks during a volatile geopolitical phase.