Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal called the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2026 a key milestone towards Viksit Bharat 2047. He said over 1,000 legal provisions have been simplified to remove uncertainty, harassment, and rent-seeking practices that affected small businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs. The reform shifts India away from a colonial-era punishment-driven system to a trust-based framework, where minor offences without intent (mens rea) will be handled through warnings, improvement notices, or small penalties instead of criminal action.