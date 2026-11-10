Is your Gmail inbox constantly cluttered with promotional emails, vendor updates, and newsletters you no longer read? Spending hours opening individual messages just to hunt for the small print at the bottom of each email is inefficient. Here is a quick workflow to audit and clean up your subscription list in seconds: Open Gmail in a desktop browser. Navigate to the address bar at the top of your browser. 3) Replace #inbox at the end of the URL with #sub. 4) Press Enter. This action instantly routes you to a consolidated view of your active subscriptions. You can evaluate your senders and manage or unsubscribe from recurring mailing lists directly from one streamlined screen without manually sifting through your inbox. Save this video for your next digital declutter, and share it with a colleague who needs to regain control of their email workflow. For more such helpful tech tips, follow Business Today TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel to watch Tech Gear every Saturday!