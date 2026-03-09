Vinod K. Jacob, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bahrain, has issued an important message for Indian nationals regarding transit visas to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Following Bahrain’s airspace closure since February 28, many Indian travelers on short-term or tourist visas have been stranded in the country. The Embassy of India in Bahrain has established a special operating procedure to help affected citizens continue their journeys. Under this system, the embassy coordinates with the Embassy of India in Riyadh to obtain individual transit approvals from Saudi authorities. Stranded travelers are requested to email their details, including passport information, visa copies, contact details and confirmed air tickets. The initiative aims to ensure safe and smooth transit for Indians currently stuck in Bahrain.