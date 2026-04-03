Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2026 introduces a graded penalty system—starting with warnings, followed by fines, and strict action only for repeat offenders. He highlighted that nearly 5 crore pending court cases involve minor offences that should not have led to criminal charges. The new framework aims to reduce litigation, decriminalise minor violations, and build a trust-based legal system. The government also hopes that many past cases can be closed under the new provisions, offering relief to citizens and easing the burden on courts.