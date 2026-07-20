Torrential rain and cloudbursts have triggered massive devastation across Jammu &amp; Kashmir, leaving at least 12 people dead and several others missing. The Bhata Durian tunnel in Poonch collapsed after heavy rainfall, while the overflowing Kheora Nallah inundated parts of Rajouri, washing away vehicles and damaging homes. Flash floods and landslides have severely affected border districts as SDRF, Army and police teams continue rescue operations amid relentless rain. Authorities have also suspended the Amarnath Yatra and Vaishno Devi pilgrimage due to the worsening weather. The IMD has issued a fresh heavy rainfall warning, with intense rain expected over the next 24-36 hours. Watch Business Today TV for the latest updates and dramatic visuals from the ground.