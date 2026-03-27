Minister of Chemical and fertiliser JP Nadda has assured Parliament that India has sufficient fertiliser reserves and there is no need for panic despite global disruptions. Addressing the Lok Sabha, Nadda said the government has taken proactive steps to ensure timely availability for farmers. He added that discussions have been held with state agriculture ministers and a strategy is in place to secure supplies. Amid concerns over the West Asia conflict impacting shipping routes and imports, the Centre is also exploring diversification of sourcing and new markets for raw materials. India remains a major fertiliser importer, but the government says supply chains are being actively managed to avoid shortages.