India confirms that four ships laden with LPG have safely crossed the Straits of Hormuz and arrived in the country. Authorities state they continue to remain in touch with all concerned countries to ensure safe transit of Indian vessels to meet energy requirements. India&#039;s approach to sourcing energy needs is based on three key factors: securing the needs of 1.4 billion people, market dynamics, and the global situation. These conditions are described as vital for decision-making regarding energy sourcing. The statement comes amid heightened focus on maritime security and energy supply routes in the region.