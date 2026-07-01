India&#039;s southwest monsoon is entering an active phase, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh warnings for several states. Senior Scientist Dr. Naresh Yadav says monsoon is expected to advance further across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in the coming days. A developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and favourable atmospheric conditions are likely to trigger widespread rainfall. IMD has issued a Red Alert for South Gujarat and the Konkan region, warning of extremely heavy rainfall over the next four to five days. Coastal Karnataka, Odisha and parts of southwest Madhya Pradesh are also expected to witness intense rain. Here&#039;s the latest IMD forecast and what it means for your region.