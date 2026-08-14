A mother’s desperate journey for her children’s medical treatment turned into an emotional ordeal after an IndiGo flight was cancelled at Bhubaneswar Airport. Distressed and worried about reaching her destination on time, the woman was seen confronting airport and airline staff and asking how she could travel without further delay. According to the airport director, her flight was scheduled for around 2 p.m. but was cancelled due to a technical issue. She was later able to travel on the next scheduled flight at around 5 p.m. The airport director also said that an FIR was filed against the woman over her behaviour on the airport premises. For the passenger, however, this was more than a routine flight disruption. She reportedly needed to travel urgently because of her children’s treatment, making every hour of delay deeply stressful. The incident has once again highlighted the human impact of sudden flight cancellations, especially when medical emergencies are involved. Watch the full video to know what happened at Bhubaneswar Airport. Like, share, comment and subscribe for more important news updates.