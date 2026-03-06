At the Raisina Dialogue 2026, tech entrepreneur and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani spoke about India’s growing opportunity in Artificial Intelligence and the importance of making AI accessible to everyone. He highlighted initiatives like AI for Bharat at IIT Madras, which are working to enable AI tools across 22 Indian languages and even lesser-resourced tribal languages. Nilekani emphasized that India’s real strength lies in deploying AI at massive scale for real-world users, from MSMEs and farmers to teachers and entrepreneurs. He also stressed the need to keep AI costs affordable in Indian rupees rather than dollars, ensuring wider adoption. According to him, India’s focus should be on diffusing AI benefits across society, making technology work for a billion people.