New Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth has outlined his vision for transforming the Indian Army into a technology-enabled, future-ready force capable of tackling every battlefield challenge. Calling the Army a combat-ready and battle-hardened force, he stressed that rapid modernisation is essential to deal with the evolving security environment and multi-domain warfare. Inspired by the Defence Ministry&#039;s &quot;Decade of Transformation&quot; initiative, General Seth said his focus will be on building a stronger, smarter and technologically advanced Army prepared for future conflicts. His &quot;Vijay&quot; mantra signals a major push towards military modernisation, operational readiness and technological superiority. Watch the full statement to understand the roadmap that will shape the future of the Indian Army.