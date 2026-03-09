The NIFTY 50 has played a transformative role in India’s financial markets, delivering an impressive 12.7% annualized return since inception in rupee terms. Over the decades, the index has generated consistent long-term wealth for millions of investors while reflecting the strength and resilience of India’s corporate sector. Beyond returns, NIFTY 50 has helped build a powerful ecosystem that connects savers, businesses and global capital. Its derivatives segment has also grown significantly, enhancing market liquidity, price discovery and risk management. The journey hasn’t always been smooth - NIFTY has navigated major global shocks including the Dot-com bubble, the Global Financial Crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet each phase of volatility has highlighted the adaptability and enduring strength of India’s capital markets.