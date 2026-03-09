India’s capital markets have witnessed remarkable expansion, according to Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of National Stock Exchange of India. The total market capitalization of companies listed on the exchange has reached nearly ₹450 lakh crore (around $5 trillion), placing India among the world’s four largest capital markets. Investor participation has surged dramatically, with 12.7 crore unique investors and one in every four Indian households now connected to capital markets. Participation spans 99.85% of India’s pin codes, showing how widely investing has spread. Since April 2020, rising equity participation has added an estimated ₹57 lakh crore in household wealth. Women now make up one-fourth of investors, reflecting the democratization of equity markets. The Nifty 50 continues to serve as a key benchmark of India’s corporate strength and investor confidence.