Mumbai's skyline is set for a striking new addition. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has unveiled the architectural design of its proposed new headquarters at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), one of India's premier financial districts. Designed by renowned architect Shri Hafeez Contractor, the ambitious structure aims to be more than just a corporate headquarters. It represents innovation, ambition and India's growing presence in global financial markets. As Mumbai continues to strengthen its position as a global financial hub, NSE's proposed headquarters signals a bold architectural vision for the future. A new landmark in the making, a fresh statement of India's financial aspirations and an iconic addition to the city's evolving skyline.