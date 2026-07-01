U.S. Senator Steve Daines, speaking at the USISPF Summit, highlighted the strategic importance of the India-US partnership in shaping the future of global innovation. He said India is the only country capable of matching China&#039;s innovation ecosystem when combined with the United States. Pointing to the massive pool of STEM graduates produced by both nations each year, Daines emphasized that this talent base can create the scale needed to compete globally. He added that stronger collaboration between India and the US is vital not only for economic growth and technological leadership but also for maintaining global innovation, competitiveness and long-term strategic balance.