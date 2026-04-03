NASA’s ambitious Artemis II mission, marking humanity’s return to the Moon after 50 years, grabbed global attention-but not just for its success. In a surprising twist, astronauts onboard faced a familiar Earth problem: Microsoft Outlook stopped working in space. Commander Reid Wiseman reported email issues just hours after launch, highlighting that even advanced space missions rely on everyday software. NASA quickly resolved the glitch remotely, but the incident went viral, with social media flooded with memes. Beyond this, Artemis II also faced technical hurdles like a jammed toilet fan and earlier leaks. Despite challenges, the mission continues to be a crucial step toward future lunar landings—proving that in space, even small glitches can make big headlines.