Kiren Rijiju urged citizens to remain calm and avoid panic buying, emphasizing that the government has the situation fully under control. He warned hoarders against creating artificial shortages of essential fuels like petrol, diesel, and gas, stating that strict action will be taken against those trying to exploit the situation. The government has already directed state authorities to ensure smooth supply and prevent any disruption at the ground level. Rijiju highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the situation to ensure citizens do not face any inconvenience. The message is clear-no panic, no hoarding, and no shortage across the country.