Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has unveiled an ambitious vision to transform India-Spain economic ties. Addressing the India-Spain Business Forum in Spain, Goyal proposed a bold &quot;10 by 10 by 10&quot; roadmap—aiming to increase bilateral trade, tourism and investments tenfold over the next decade. He also highlighted the immense opportunities that could emerge with the operationalisation of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (India-EU FTA), calling it a game changer for businesses and investors. Stressing the need to think beyond conventional goals, Goyal urged both nations to pursue extraordinary targets that can redefine their economic partnership. Watch this reel to know why India is pushing for its next big global trade milestone with Spain and the European Union.