Prime Minister Narendra Modi met renowned composer Ramesh Vinayakam in Chennai and witnessed a unique blend of tradition and technology. Vinayakam showcased his innovative “Gamaka Box Notation System,” designed to digitally preserve and globalise Indian classical music. The system uses modern tools, including AI and machine learning, to document complex musical nuances. During the interaction, PM Modi even played Vande Mataram on a tablet, earning praise from the composer. The meeting highlighted India’s growing push to merge cultural heritage with cutting-edge tech. With such innovations, Indian classical music could soon reach a wider global audience while staying rooted in its rich traditions.