Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff of India, highlighted the changing realities of global security. He noted that the post-Cold War peace dividend has effectively ended, and nations must now prioritize strengthening their own defence capabilities. According to the Navy Chief, countries need to develop robust defence industrial bases, either independently or through strategic partnerships. He emphasized that military technology is evolving extremely fast, requiring forces to upgrade systems even while producing them. Admiral Tripathi stressed the importance of rapid adaptation, strong inventory levels, and the ability to surge production during crises. His remarks underline the lessons militaries are learning from ongoing global conflicts and the urgent need to stay prepared for emerging security challenges.