The Indian Air Force’s renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team kicked off a spectacular two-day air show over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. On the first day, the skies came alive as jets performed breathtaking aerial manoeuvres, leaving spectators in awe. Known for their precision flying and stunning formations, the Surya Kiran team painted the sky with vibrant trails, showcasing the strength and skill of the Indian Air Force. The event has drawn large crowds, offering a thrilling experience for aviation enthusiasts and families alike. The air show continues tomorrow, promising even more high-flying action and patriotic excitement.