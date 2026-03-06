Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff of India, highlighted the growing importance of strategic autonomy and defence self-reliance in an increasingly complex global environment. He pointed out that factors such as the democratization of dual-use technologies, monopolization of key resources, and weaponization of supply chains are pushing countries to strengthen their own capabilities. Admiral Tripathi said India strongly believes in Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) while also working with multiple partner nations through co-development and co-production in defence technologies. He emphasized that India maintains strong partnerships with several countries, including Russia, while continuing to expand its indigenous defence capabilities to meet evolving security challenges.