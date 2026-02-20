Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted the India AI Impact Summit, calling the initial days highly successful. He noted strong attendance by Presidents, Prime Ministers, and global leaders, emphasizing a shared vision for society-first AI development. Tharoor said India is leading the push for a globally integrated AI ecosystem, focusing on technology that benefits society rather than just business or profit. He praised the organization and the participation of influential leaders, underscoring India’s growing role in AI leadership. The summit reflects the country’s commitment to ethical, inclusive, and impactful AI innovation, showcasing India as a hub for global dialogue on how artificial intelligence can responsibly shape societies worldwide.