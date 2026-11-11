Is the Indian Rupee heading towards the 100 mark against the US Dollar, and is that really a bad thing for the economy? In conversation, Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor - Business Today, questions Dr Shamika Ravi, Member - PM Economic Advisory Council, about the RBI's currency management strategy amid heavy foreign outflows and global turbulence. Dr Ravi explains why targeting a specific exchange rate is a "self-defeating strategy" for any central bank. She also breaks down how the Middle East crisis, new US policies, and India's critical energy security needs are heavily shaping the Reserve Bank's recent interventions. Watch this reel to understand the real economics behind currency depreciation and what it means for your foreign exchange.