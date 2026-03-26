Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged citizens not to panic amid concerns over LPG supply during the ongoing global tensions. Addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur, he said there is no shortage of cooking gas and appealed to people to avoid unnecessary rush and long queues. The CM assured that LPG cylinders will be delivered to households as per schedule and directed district administrations to ensure smooth home delivery, as done earlier. He also cautioned against rumours and misinformation that could create panic and disrupt public order. Adityanath advised people to purchase fuel only when required and maintain trust in the system, emphasizing that the situation remains under control.