Amid rising rumours of a possible lockdown due to an energy crisis, the government has issued a clear clarification. Kiren Rijiju categorically denied any plans to impose a lockdown in India, calling such claims baseless. He urged citizens not to panic or indulge in panic buying, emphasizing that the situation is fully under control. The minister also warned hoarders against creating artificial shortages and said strict action will be taken against those spreading fear or exploiting the situation. He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring developments to ensure there is no inconvenience to the public. The message is clear-stay calm, avoid rumours, and trust official updates.