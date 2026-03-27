Sudhir Kumar Mishra highlighted India’s growing defence strength, stating that indigenous systems like BrahMos missile and Akash air defence system played a crucial role in recent operations. He claimed that these technologies significantly impacted the outcome of Operation Sindoor and showcased India’s military capability. Mishra emphasized the importance of self-reliance in defence, noting that in a world where multiple global conflicts are unfolding, nations cannot depend on external support. He asserted that India has reached a stage of self-sufficiency in defence preparedness. His remarks underline the country’s push for indigenous military innovation and strategic independence in an increasingly uncertain global security environment.