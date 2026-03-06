During a conversation at the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Nandan Nilekani addressed the growing global debate over the use of artificial intelligence. Referring to discussions involving AI companies like Anthropic and policy debates in the United States, Nilekani said these tensions are part of an important conversation about how AI should be used responsibly. He emphasized that governments may want to use AI for lawful purposes, while some technology leaders advocate limits on certain applications. According to Nilekani, the key issue is ensuring AI delivers real benefits to ordinary people. If AI fails to improve everyday life, he warned, society could see a public backlash against the technology. Ultimately, he said the focus should remain on how AI meaningfully improves people&#039;s lives.