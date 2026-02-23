$100 Billion AI Bet: Jeet Adani Unveils Massive Data Centre Push, Says India Can Power The World

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Defence and Aerospace, described the summit as a tremendous success that showcased India’s global influence in bringing together diverse leaders to advance artificial intelligence. He stressed that the real value of AI will be realized only when every Indian can adopt it in daily life. Adani announced a $100 billion commitment toward data centres and AI-linked energy infrastructure, highlighting partnerships with Google and Microsoft. He said India’s strength lies in scaling clean energy and fast execution, with plans to develop over 5 gigawatts of data centre capacity in the coming years.