Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
$100 Billion AI Bet: Jeet Adani Unveils Massive Data Centre Push, Says India Can Power The World

$100 Billion AI Bet: Jeet Adani Unveils Massive Data Centre Push, Says India Can Power The World

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 23, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 23, 2026, 10:49 AM IST

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Defence and Aerospace, described the summit as a tremendous success that showcased India’s global influence in bringing together diverse leaders to advance artificial intelligence. He stressed that the real value of AI will be realized only when every Indian can adopt it in daily life. Adani announced a $100 billion commitment toward data centres and AI-linked energy infrastructure, highlighting partnerships with Google and Microsoft. He said India’s strength lies in scaling clean energy and fast execution, with plans to develop over 5 gigawatts of data centre capacity in the coming years.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended