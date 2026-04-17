$100 Billion Frozen: Why Iran’s Blocked Assets Are At The Centre Of US-Iran Talks

At the heart of renewed tensions between the United States and Iran lies a massive financial issue — over $100 billion in Iranian assets frozen across the world. These funds, largely generated from oil exports, remain locked in foreign banks due to decades of sanctions imposed over Iran’s nuclear programme and regional activities. The origins of these restrictions date back to the 1979 Islamic Revolution and intensified after the collapse of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018, when Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal. Iran’s assets are spread globally — with significant amounts held in China, India, Iraq, Qatar, Japan, the US, and parts of Europe. However, much of this money remains inaccessible. Tehran is now pushing for at least $6 billion to be released as part of ongoing negotiations. Access to these funds could provide a crucial boost to Iran’s struggling economy, which is grappling with inflation, currency weakness, and war-related disruptions. For Washington, however, these frozen assets serve as key strategic leverage. As talks continue, the $100 billion question remains central — not just as an economic issue, but as a defining factor in the future of US-Iran relations.