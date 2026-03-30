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“18 Ships, 485 Crew Safe”: Govt Confirms Vessels Clear Hormuz Amid Gulf Tensions

“18 Ships, 485 Crew Safe”: Govt Confirms Vessels Clear Hormuz Amid Gulf Tensions

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 30, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 30, 2026, 5:59 PM IST

Amid rising tensions in the Persian Gulf, the government has confirmed that all Indian seafarers remain safe, with no maritime incidents reported in the past 24 hours. Officials stated that 18 Indian vessels carrying 485 seafarers are operating normally in the region. Two LPG carriers have successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are en route to Indian ports with major cargo supplies. Authorities are closely monitoring maritime operations while ensuring crew safety and uninterrupted trade. The update brings reassurance as concerns grow globally over shipping routes and energy supply disruptions in the region.

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