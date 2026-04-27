2026 White House Dinner Shooting: Who Is Suspect Cole Tomas Allen?

Chaos erupted at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner as Secret Service agents intercepted an armed suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen. The 31-year-old California resident- a former NASA intern and computer science master’s graduate allegedly breached security at the Washington Hilton with a shotgun, handgun, and knives. While Trump labeled him a "very sick person," records reveal Allen had no prior criminal history and worked as a teacher and game developer. Intrigue grows as investigators find a $25 donation to a pro-Kamala Harris PAC in 2024, sparking intense debate over a possible political motive.