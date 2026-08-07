24 Hours Of Rain LIVE: Hour-By-Hour Monsoon Tracker Shows Where India Gets Hit Next

Track India's monsoon LIVE with hour-by-hour cloud movement and rainfall predictions for August 8. Watch where the heaviest rain is expected, which states could see intense downpours, and how the weather system is likely to evolve over the next 24 hours. The widest rain coverage is expected across nearly two-fifths of the country, with the strongest activity over eastern India and the weakest over the northwest. Stay tuned for continuous weather updates, cloud tracking, rainfall trends, and regional forecasts to help you plan your day. Follow India Today's LIVE Monsoon Rain Watch for the latest weather developments.