3 Weeks Of Parliament Chaos: ₹216 Crore Lost As Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Face Disruptions

For three weeks, Parliament has been caught in a political deadlock, with repeated disruptions bringing proceedings close to a standstill. The Opposition has demanded answers from Home Minister Amit Shah over the July 20 police crackdown on protesting students in Delhi, while also seeking a discussion on alleged Ram Temple donation irregularities. But the political standoff has come at a financial cost. According to government data cited in the script, Parliament costs around ₹1.5 crore to run every hour. Between July 20 and August 10, an estimated ₹216.15 crore was lost due to non-functioning hours. Yet 19 Bills were passed, with several facing little debate. Question Hour was also severely affected. The question now is: who ultimately pays for the deadlock?