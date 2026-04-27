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3rd Attack In 2 Years: Trump Survives Chilling WHCD Assassination Attempt

3rd Attack In 2 Years: Trump Survives Chilling WHCD Assassination Attempt

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 27, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 27, 2026, 11:55 AM IST

History repeated itself in terrifying fashion as President Donald Trump survived his third major assassination attempt in just 24 months. The 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner turned into a war zone, echoing the 2024 Butler sniper attack and the Florida golf course plot. From the 2016 Las Vegas attempt to the latest breach by Cole Tomas Allen, the pattern of violence surrounding the President has reached a breaking point. As guests dived for cover at the Washington Hilton, the nation is left grappling with the reality of a leader who has faced more high-profile threats than any modern predecessor.

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