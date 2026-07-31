4 Financial Mistakes Women Must Avoid To Build Long-Term Wealth

Many women unknowingly make financial decisions that can slow wealth creation over time. Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder, LXME, says the biggest mistakes include delegating financial decisions, relying only on fixed deposits and other safe assets, avoiding equity investments, and ignoring insurance planning. She believes women should start investing from their first paycheck, balance safety with long-term wealth creation, and regularly review their insurance needs. Watch this insightful discussion to learn the common financial mistakes women make and the practical steps to build lasting financial security.