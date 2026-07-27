49 Days Of NEET Protest: The Story Behind CJP's Movement & Pradhan's Resignation Explained

From a viral Instagram campaign to one of India's biggest student movements, here's the complete timeline of the NEET paper leak protests. Watch how the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), student demonstrations, Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, nationwide protests, Parliament showdown, PM Narendra Modi's intervention, and multiple rounds of talks culminated in Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The Centre has now promised sweeping examination reforms, a major NTA overhaul, fast-track courts, and a tougher anti-paper leak law. This is the full story of how a student movement reshaped India's education and political landscape.