“49 Par Kaun Retire Hota Hai?”: Revisiting Smriti Irani’s Old Interview On Politics & Amethi

Revisiting an old India Today interview, National General Secretary Smriti Irani opened up about her decision to step away from television, her political journey and her future electoral ambitions. In conversation with India Today Group’s Anjana Om Kashyap, Irani dismissed the idea of political retirement, pointing out that she was only 49 and had already served as a three-time MP and Union minister across five departments. Irani also reflected on her years of grassroots politics, protests and work in Amethi, including during UPA and Akhilesh Yadav’s governments. Asked whether she would contest from Amethi again in 2029, Irani said only the BJP could decide her future.