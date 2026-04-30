5 Incredible Facts About India’s Mega Ganga Expressway Rewriting UP’s Growth Story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the 594-km Ganga Expressway, India’s longest expressway, marking a major infrastructure milestone for Uttar Pradesh. Built at ₹36,230 crore, the six-lane corridor expandable to eight, slashes Meerut to Prayagraj travel time to just 6–8 hours while connecting 12 districts. Designed for 120 kmph speeds, the mega project was executed in four stretches by IRB and Adani Infrastructure. Packed with bridges, flyovers, underpasses, toll plazas, and utility hubs, it also features a strategic Shahjahanpur airstrip for defence and emergency use. Beyond connectivity, the corridor is expected to transform freight, trade, tourism, agriculture, and regional economic growth.