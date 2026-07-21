5 Must Have Insurance Policies | Insurance Guide | Personal Finance

Insurance is one of the most important pillars of financial planning, yet many people remain underinsured or choose the wrong policies. In this special episode of Money Today, Amit Chhabra, CBO, PolicyBazaar decodes the five essential insurance covers that everyone should consider—term insurance, health insurance, home insurance, motor insurance and travel insurance. Amit Chhabra explains how much coverage you need, common mistakes to avoid, the difference between protection and investment plans, and how to choose the right policy based on your needs. Whether you're buying insurance for the first time or reviewing your existing coverage, this discussion offers practical insights to help you make informed financial decisions and build a stronger safety net for yourself and your family.