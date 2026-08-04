5 Things To Check Before Buying Health Insurance? | Insurance Guide | Personal Finance | Money Today

Health insurance is no longer just about covering hospital bills—it has become a crucial tool for protecting your long-term financial security. In this episode of Money Today, Sakshi Batra speaks with Vishwanath Mahendra, ED & CFO, Niva Bupa, on how to choose the right health insurance policy. The discussion covers why personal health insurance is essential even if you have corporate coverage, how much sum insured is adequate, family floater vs separate senior citizen policies, claim settlement ratios, policy exclusions, cashless treatment, deductibles, co-pay clauses, and the importance of disclosing pre-existing conditions. The conversation also explains common reasons for claim rejection and highlights key factors every buyer should evaluate before purchasing a health insurance policy.