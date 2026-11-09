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“50 Crore Lifted Out Of Poverty”: PM Modi Cites World Bank Report

“50 Crore Lifted Out Of Poverty”: PM Modi Cites World Bank Report

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 9, 2026,
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026, 12:59 PM IST

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cited a World Bank report to claim that 50 crore people in India have moved out of extreme poverty over the past 12 years. Explaining the government’s poverty-reduction efforts through a Diwali rangoli analogy, Modi credited a range of welfare initiatives for improving living conditions. He highlighted Jan Dhan accounts, PM Awas Yojana, Mudra loans, PM SVANidhi, Ayushman Bharat, free foodgrains, Swachh Bharat Mission and Har Ghar Jal. Modi said these schemes have strengthened access to banking, housing, healthcare, food security and basic services, giving poor families greater confidence and hope for the future.

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