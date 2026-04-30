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"50,000 Crore Is Easy": Defence Secretary On India’s Massive Weapon Export Target By 2029

"50,000 Crore Is Easy": Defence Secretary On India’s Massive Weapon Export Target By 2029

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 30, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 30, 2026, 5:48 PM IST

At the ANI National Security Summit 2.0, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh declared that India’s ₹50,000 crore defence export target is "going to be easy" to achieve. Following a massive 61% surge to ₹38,000 crore last year, India is now eyeing global dominance by 2030. Highlighting immense interest from Asian and African nations, the Secretary revealed that India’s "battle-tested" systems are in high demand. To fuel this growth, the government is moving a Cabinet note for a specialized Line of Credit (LoC) scheme, offering low-cost funding to international buyers looking to acquire world-class Indian military hardware.

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